Juicy J Offers Scholarship To the Best Twerker

Ratchet rapper Juicy J is giving back to the community–well, his community. The Oscar winner tweeted that he was offering a $50,000 scholarship to the woman who can twerk the best. Yes, Juicy J is out here having women twerk for a higher education. Juicy J tricks this much money off in a strip club on any given night, so you shouldn’t get too upset about it. At least he’s putting a pretty girl through school, right?

Sidebar: Somebody find out what I have to do in order to be an official judge.

https://twitter.com/therealjuicyj/status/370407299401011200

