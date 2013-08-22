2 Chainz’s Tour Bus Involved In Drug Bust

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Rapper 2 Chainz‘s tour bus was part of a drug bust in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma early this morning (August 22). While it was the star’s bus, it was the driver of the bus who was arrested.

2 Chainz was in Oklahoma City because it was a stop on Lil Wayne and T.I.‘s “America’s Most Wanted” tour the previous night. According to reports, the passengers on the bus initially weren’t cooperative with police. NewsOn6.com wrote in their report, “The bus doors were locked, however, and the passengers on board refused to open them. Police had the tour bus towed to the training facility at 850 North Portland until officers could obtain a warrant to search the bus.”

Once the bus was searched, seven people who refused to open the door when the bus was first stopped were cited. It is still unclear if 2 Chainz was on the bus at the time of the incident.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Marvin Gaye’s Family Blasts Robin Thicke In New Interview [VIDEO]

Juicy J Offers Scholarship To the Best Twerker

Lamar Odom Gets No Punishment For Paparazzi Spazz Out