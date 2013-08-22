15 Best Responses To Juicy J’s ‘Twerk For A Scholarship’ Initiative

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Legendary ratchet rapper Juicy J ignited a firestorm on Twitter when he announced that he would give a student a $50,000 scholarship for twerking. However, it looks like Juicy J wasn’t prepared for the response he got because after we reported the initial announcement, the tweet mysteriously disappeared from his timeline. He did say he was up early smoking kush, so he could’ve been extremely high when he tweeted that.

While Juicy J was busy deleting tweets, Twitter was busy providing hilarious commentary about Juicy J’s college scholarship. We know Juicy J was really only talking about women, but there were quite a few men wondering if their twerking skills would be enough to get in on that $50,000 rain shower. We don’t want to give too much of it away so just read the tweets we thought were super funny.

Juicy J is empowering less privileged American Women by giving a $50,000 the best twerk in a contest. Feminists are in a dilemma. 😂😭😂 — raMAGNIFICENT (@RamzZy_) August 22, 2013

miley can afford her own school. RT @therealjuicyj: im giving out a 50k scholarships to the best chick that can twerk — neil mccauley (@the_blueprint) August 22, 2013

@TheUrbanDaily A Twerk is a terrible thing to waste… — SecolaEdwards (@SecolaEdwards) August 22, 2013

https://twitter.com/amyeustace/status/370576450136834048

@TheUrbanDaily Juicy J could be the real winner tho..if he got organized..ppl would pay to see this..he could go on tour and cash out! — TheDreamBuilder (@SwipeHADaDream) August 22, 2013

@NOTZBo @TheUrbanDaily that brings all new meaning to "I'm doing it to pay for my tuition" — Cam's Head (1-0) (@CamNewtonsHead) August 22, 2013

😐 This fake rite?“@TheUrbanDaily: Juicy J Organizes Twerk Contest, Winner Gets $50,000 Scholarship | The Urban Daily http://t.co/NPYeEVwbCG” — Richard (@Thee_RJ4) August 22, 2013

https://twitter.com/m_polen/status/370582520427192320

Juicy J is offering a 50k scholarship to the girl that can "twerk" the best smh man when is the next racial draft!? Dominicans im available — Mark Royale (@EnochBeatz) August 22, 2013

Who wanna record my twerk video for @therealjuicyj 50k twerk scholarship? 😂😂😂 school aint gone pay for itself — LVL (@JuicyDaStallion) August 22, 2013

Send it 2 Juicy J and get a 50k scholarship. “@_leondraa: I forgot to send my humpday twerk video to @Kris_tinaMaria !!!” — Slutlana Van Whore (@Crotch0_0Watcha) August 22, 2013

It's funny cuz people always joke like "will twerk for tuition money" and Juicy J just made it happen. He's like the Ratchet Fairy Godmother — Your Cinnamon Apple (@a4_adorable) August 22, 2013

https://twitter.com/iDreamOfCece/status/370561743581245442

I'm about to twerk my way to the top, or at least have Juicy J pay for my tuition. Whatever comes first — victoria (@cakesfahdays) August 22, 2013

I was really going to retire the twerk. Til Juicy J said he was giving out scholarship. Girl, you know tuition ain't cheap. 💃💃🙆👏 — The Icings On TOP (@IceyYouTwigguh) August 22, 2013

