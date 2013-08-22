15 Best Responses To Juicy J’s ‘Twerk For A Scholarship’ Initiative

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily
Legendary ratchet rapper Juicy J ignited a firestorm on Twitter when he announced that he would give a student a $50,000 scholarship for twerking. However, it looks like Juicy J wasn’t prepared for the response he got because after we reported the initial announcement, the tweet mysteriously disappeared from his timeline. He did say he was up early smoking kush, so he could’ve been extremely high when he tweeted that.
While Juicy J was busy deleting tweets, Twitter was busy providing hilarious commentary about Juicy J’s college scholarship. We know Juicy J was really only talking about women, but there were quite a few men wondering if their twerking skills would be enough to get in on that $50,000 rain shower. We don’t want to give too much of it away so just read the tweets we thought were super funny.
https://twitter.com/amyeustace/status/370576450136834048
https://twitter.com/m_polen/status/370582520427192320
https://twitter.com/iDreamOfCece/status/370561743581245442
