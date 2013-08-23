Ben Affleck Will Play Batman In Superman Sequel

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Everyone deserves a second chance and Oscar Award winning actor Ben Affleck is about to get his. According to “Entertainment Weekly” the “Argo” star has been tapped to don the cape and cowl of Batman in the highly anticipated “Man Of Steel” sequel.

Director Zack Snyder, whose Superman reboot “Man Of Steel” starring Henry Cavill grossed over $600 million worldwide this summer, gave strong reasons for choosing Affleck to pick up where Christian Bale left off.

“Ben provides an interesting counter-balance to Henry’s Superman,” he said in a statement. “He has the acting chops to create a layered portrayal of a man who is older and wiser than Clark Kent and bears the scars of a seasoned crime fighter, but retain the charm that the world sees in billionaire Bruce Wayne. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Affleck has had a string of recent successes on the big screen including “The Town” and “Argo,” but the last time he played a super hero was in Marvel’s 2003 dud, “Daredevil.” While it opened at number one with a respectable $45 Million gross, it hasn’t aged well and in an interview with MTV even Affleck conceded that as comic book adaptions go, “We missed a lot with movie…Now [studios] dedicate more resources and focus to them.”

Here’s to second chances. Batman and Superman are slated to hit the big screen together for the first time on July 17, 2015.

