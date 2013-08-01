What is Brandon T. Jackson’s net worth? Brandon T. Jackson’s net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Brandon T. Jackson is a comedian, actor, writer, and musician, and he amassed his fortune in a variety of ways, though mostly through his film work. Jackson has appeared in such films as “Tropic Thunder,” “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son,” “Fast & Furious,” “Percy Jackson & the Olympians,” and “Thunderstruck.”

The question, “How much is Brandon T. Jackson worth?” is one people likely began asking in 2005, when the Detroit native landed the role of Junior in “Roll Bounce.” That movie put him on the map, although the pastor’s son had already established himself as something of a successful standup comedian, nabbing gigs opening for the likes of Wayne Brady and Chris Tucker. Still, Brandon T. Jackson’s net worth probably didn’t jump into the seven-figure range until he started booking more movie roles, and that happened after “Roll Bounce.”

Brandon T. Jackson’s net worth, $4 million, is impressive, and it seems likely to increase, since the 29-year-old performer “aspires to be the funniest man in America, without cursing, and hopes to reshape the world of comedy into one that inspires, teaches, and uplifts people,” according to IMDB. Those are lofty goals, and if he’s properly compensated for his efforts, Brandon T. Jackson’s net worth could get quite a bounce.

