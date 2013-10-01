Black Rob, “Turns It Up” About New Label & The Bad Boy Curse [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everybody seems to have a rhyme but do they have a purpose? What’s going on behind the lines? In the first episode of TheUrbanDaily.com’s new MC franchise “Rhyme & Reason” we catch up with a hip-hop veteran who is still making moves in today’s music scene, Black Rob.

The former Bad Boy Records artist gives us a sampling of his new track “Turn It Up”, talks about whether there is a Bad Boy curse and why you didn’t (and won’t ever) hear a response to Kendrick Lamar’s “Control” verse from this native New Yorker.

