TV Recap: Jill Scott Lights Up “Verses & Flow” Season Premiere

Last night, “Verses & Flow” returned to TV One with undeniable superstar power. The always versatile Jill Scott showed off her talents in both spoken word and song to kick off the season. In addition to Jilly from Philly, host Omari Hardwick introduced young spoken word duo Carven and Miles, as well as a soul-chilling performance by transgender poet, Storm Thomas. Other highlights from the premiere includes a performance from ’90s group Bell Biv Devoe.

Check out a clip of her “He Loves Me” performance below, and tune in to “Verses & Flow” Tuesday nights at 9pm.

