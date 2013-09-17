10 Things That Are Still The Same About Drake

Follow @JLBarrow Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Drake is consistent if nothing else. Love him or hate him, he gives you what he knows best from one project to the next. Despite the title of this new album being “Nothing Was The Same,” we’re pretty convinced that things are pretty much the same for Drake on his latest audio self-help book. The themes of loving unavailable women and lamenting the emotional price of fame and wealth are still alive and well.

If you haven’t gotten a sneak peek of the leak here are 10 examples of how “Nothing Was The Same,” is a whole lot of the same…with a little help from our friend Dave Chappelle.

