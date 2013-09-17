R. Kelly Says He’s A ‘Genius’ In The Bedroom [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer and baby boom catalyst R. Kelly is back with another one of his signature sexy slow jams. On the new track “Genius,” Kelly postures himself to be the authority on pleasing his woman. The R&B bedroom master lets his woman know exactly how it’s going to go down when its time to get it in, if you catch my drift.

The Pied Piper of R&B sings, “We’re both so freakin’ hot/ We don’t wanna freakin’ stop/ Got each other like la la la la, babe.”

“Genius” is a single featured on his upcoming twelfth album “Black Panties.” you can pick up the album when it drops on November 11. Check out the song below.

