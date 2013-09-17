Kendrick Lamar Leads The Pack With Six Soul Train Awards Nominations

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

CENTRIC recently confirmed that actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the 2013 Soul Train Awards, celebrating and honoring R&B’s finest and most soulful artists, at one of the nation’s leading mid-size arenas, the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas, NV. The show taping on November 8, 2013 promises to electrify with soul stirring performances, iconic tributes and a state-of-the-art second stage. The Soul Train Awards will air on CENTRIC and BET on December 1, 2013 at 9PM ET/PT.

“We are thrilled to bring the Soul Train Awards back to Las Vegas with a star-studded lineup that honors and celebrates icons and break-through artists alike.” said Paxton Baker, General Manager and Executive Vice President, CENTRIC. “We rolled the dice and hit the jackpot with Anthony as host and are excited to see what magical moments he will bring to the Orleans Arena during this year’s Soul Train Awards.”

The 2013 Soul Train Awards will honor artists in 12 different categories. Hip-hop sensation Kendrick Lamar leads with six nominations across multiple categories, including: Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Tied with five nominations each are Miguel, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, Chris Brown and Tamar Braxton.

Tune in on December 1st on Centric to find out who will take home the trophy.

2013 Soul Train Awards – Nominees & Categories

Best New Artist

Bridget Kelly

K. Michelle

Kendrick Lamar

Tamar Braxton

TGT

Centric Certified Award

Joss Stone

Luke James

Lyfe Jennings

Solange

Stacy Barthe

Talib Kweli

Best Gospel/Inspirational Performance

Break Every Chain – Tasha Cobbs

Confessions- Lecrae

Every Praise – Hezekiah Walker

God Will Make Away – Shirley Caesar

If He Did It Before…Same God – Tye Tribbett

Life & Favor – John P. Kee & New Life

Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Bad – Wale feat. Tiara Thomas

High School – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Wayne

Holy Grail – Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake

Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar feat. Drake

Power Trip – J. Cole feat. Miguel

Started From the Bottom – Drake

The Chaka Khan Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys

Chrisette Michele

Fantasia

Janelle Monáe

Kelly Rowland

Tamar Braxton

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown

John Legend

Miguel

Robin Thicke

Album of the Year

20/20 Experience, The – Justin Timberlake

Good Kid, m.A.A.d City – Kendrick Lamar

Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel

Magna Carta… Holy Grail – Jay Z

The Side Effects of You – Fantasia

Unapologetic – Rihanna

Song of the Year

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I.

Diamonds -Rihanna

Fine China – Chris Brown

Love and War – Tamar Braxton

Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar feat. Drake

Suit & Tie – Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

Crooked Smile – J.Cole (Jermaine Cole, Meleni Smith)

Fire We Make – Alicia Keys feat. Maxwell (Gary Clark Jr., Warren Felder, Alicia Keys, Andrew Wansel)

Lose to Win – Fantasia (Francine Golde, Dennis Lambert, Andrea Martin, Walter Orange, Harmony Samuels)

Love & War – Tamar Braxton (Tamar Braxton, Darhyl Camper Jr., LaShawn Daniels, Makeba Riddick)

Mirrors – Justin Timberlake (James Fauntleroy, Jerome Harmon, Timothy Mosley, Justin Timberlake)

Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu (Roman GianArthur Irvin , Dr. Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Janelle Monáe Robinson, Kellis Parker Jr.)

Best Dance Performance

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke

Body Party – Ciara

Fine China – Chris Brown

Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monáe feat. Erykah Badu

Suit & Tie – Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z

Treasure – Bruno Mars

Video of the Year

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. (Diane Martel)

Fine China – Chris Brown (Chris Brown, Sylvain White)

Love & War – Tamar Braxton (Walid Azami)

Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar feat. Drake (The Lil Homie, Dave Free, and Dangeroo Kipawaa)

Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu (Alan Ferguson)

Started from the Bottom – Drake (Director X)

Best Collaboration

Alicia Keys feat. Maxwell – Fire We Make

Brandy feat. Chris Brown – Put It Down

J.Cole feat. Miguel – Power Trip

Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu – Q.U.E.E.N.

Miguel feat. Kendrick Lamar – How Many Drinks

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. – Blurred Lines

Wale feat. Sam Dew – LoveHate Thing

Best International Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

Differentology – Bunji Garlin

The Fog – Machel Montano

Next To Me – Emeli Sande

Personally – P-Square

Ur Waist – Iyanya

Best Traditional Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

George Benson feat. Wynton Marsalis – Unforgettable

Jeffrey Osborne feat. Chaka Khan – Baby it’s Cold Outside

Tony Bennett feat. Marc Anthony – For Once In My Life

Nicole Henry – Waiting In Vain

Terence Blanchard – Pet Step Sister’s Theme Song

Best Contemporary Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

Jose James – Trouble

Boney James feat. Rick Braun – Batucada (The Beat)

Michael Bublé – It’s A Beautiful Day

Dave Koz – Got To Get You Into My Life

George Duke – Missing You

Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance (CENTRICTV.com)

Ashanti – Never Should Have

Brian McKnight – Sweeter

Kenny Lattimore – Find A Way

Maysa – Love Me Good

Raheem DeVaughn – Love Connection

Ronald Isley – Dinner And A Movie

