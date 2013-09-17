Kendrick Lamar Leads The Pack With Six Soul Train Awards Nominations

CENTRIC recently confirmed that actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the 2013 Soul Train Awards, celebrating and honoring R&B’s finest and most soulful artists, at one of the nation’s leading mid-size arenas, the Orleans Arena, in Las Vegas, NV. The show taping on November 8, 2013 promises to electrify with soul stirring performances, iconic tributes and a state-of-the-art second stage. The Soul Train Awards will air on CENTRIC and BET on December 1, 2013 at 9PM ET/PT.
“We are thrilled to bring the Soul Train Awards back to Las Vegas with a star-studded lineup that honors and celebrates icons and break-through artists alike.” said Paxton Baker, General Manager and Executive Vice President, CENTRIC. “We rolled the dice and hit the jackpot with Anthony as host and are excited to see what magical moments he will bring to the Orleans Arena during this year’s Soul Train Awards.”
The 2013 Soul Train Awards will honor artists in 12 different categories. Hip-hop sensation Kendrick Lamar leads with six nominations across multiple categories, including: Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Tied with five nominations each are Miguel, Justin Timberlake, Robin Thicke, Chris Brown and Tamar Braxton.
Tune in on December 1st on Centric to find out who will take home the trophy.
2013 Soul Train Awards – Nominees & Categories
Best New Artist
Bridget Kelly
K. Michelle
Kendrick Lamar
Tamar Braxton
TGT
Centric Certified Award
Joss Stone
Luke James
Lyfe Jennings
Solange
Stacy Barthe
Talib Kweli
Best Gospel/Inspirational Performance
Break Every Chain – Tasha Cobbs
Confessions- Lecrae
Every Praise – Hezekiah Walker
God Will Make Away – Shirley Caesar
If He Did It Before…Same God – Tye Tribbett
Life & Favor – John P. Kee & New Life
Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Bad – Wale feat. Tiara Thomas
High School – Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Wayne
Holy Grail – Jay Z feat. Justin Timberlake
Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar feat. Drake
Power Trip – J. Cole feat. Miguel
Started From the Bottom – Drake
The Chaka Khan Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Alicia Keys
Chrisette Michele
Fantasia
Janelle Monáe
Kelly Rowland
Tamar Braxton
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown
John Legend
Miguel
Robin Thicke
Album of the Year
20/20 Experience, The – Justin Timberlake
Good Kid, m.A.A.d City – Kendrick Lamar
Kaleidoscope Dream – Miguel
Magna Carta… Holy Grail – Jay Z
The Side Effects of You – Fantasia
Unapologetic – Rihanna
Song of the Year
Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I.
Diamonds -Rihanna
Fine China – Chris Brown
Love and War – Tamar Braxton
Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar feat. Drake
Suit & Tie – Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
Crooked Smile – J.Cole (Jermaine Cole, Meleni Smith)
Fire We Make – Alicia Keys feat. Maxwell (Gary Clark Jr., Warren Felder, Alicia Keys, Andrew Wansel)
Lose to Win – Fantasia (Francine Golde, Dennis Lambert, Andrea Martin, Walter Orange, Harmony Samuels)
Love & War – Tamar Braxton (Tamar Braxton, Darhyl Camper Jr., LaShawn Daniels, Makeba Riddick)
Mirrors – Justin Timberlake (James Fauntleroy, Jerome Harmon, Timothy Mosley, Justin Timberlake)
Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu (Roman GianArthur Irvin , Dr. Nathaniel Irvin III, Charles Joseph II, Janelle Monáe Robinson, Kellis Parker Jr.)
Best Dance Performance
Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke
Body Party – Ciara
Fine China – Chris Brown
Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monáe feat. Erykah Badu
Suit & Tie – Justin Timberlake feat. Jay Z
Treasure – Bruno Mars
Video of the Year
Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. (Diane Martel)
Fine China – Chris Brown (Chris Brown, Sylvain White)
Love & War – Tamar Braxton (Walid Azami)
Poetic Justice – Kendrick Lamar feat. Drake (The Lil Homie, Dave Free, and Dangeroo Kipawaa)
Q.U.E.E.N. – Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu (Alan Ferguson)
Started from the Bottom – Drake (Director X)
Best Collaboration
Alicia Keys feat. Maxwell – Fire We Make
Brandy feat. Chris Brown – Put It Down
J.Cole feat. Miguel – Power Trip
Janelle Monae feat. Erykah Badu – Q.U.E.E.N.
Miguel feat. Kendrick Lamar – How Many Drinks
Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. – Blurred Lines
Wale feat. Sam Dew – LoveHate Thing
Best International Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
Differentology – Bunji Garlin
The Fog – Machel Montano
Next To Me – Emeli Sande
Personally – P-Square
Ur Waist – Iyanya
Best Traditional Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
George Benson feat. Wynton Marsalis – Unforgettable
Jeffrey Osborne feat. Chaka Khan – Baby it’s Cold Outside
Tony Bennett feat. Marc Anthony – For Once In My Life
Nicole Henry – Waiting In Vain
Terence Blanchard – Pet Step Sister’s Theme Song
Best Contemporary Jazz Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
Jose James – Trouble
Boney James feat. Rick Braun – Batucada (The Beat)
Michael Bublé – It’s A Beautiful Day
Dave Koz – Got To Get You Into My Life
George Duke – Missing You
Best Independent R&B/Soul Performance (CENTRICTV.com)
Ashanti – Never Should Have
Brian McKnight – Sweeter
Kenny Lattimore – Find A Way
Maysa – Love Me Good
Raheem DeVaughn – Love Connection
Ronald Isley – Dinner And A Movie
