Michael Ealy Stars In New Show ‘Almost Human’

What is “Almost Human?” “Almost Human” is a new fall 2013 TV show slated to premiere on FOX on Nov. 4. Executive-produced by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and creator J.H. Wyman, “Almost Human” is a sci-fi drama set in Los Angeles, 2048. Because it’s 30 years in the future, some things have changed, and police officers work alongside “highly evolved human-like androids,” according to FOX. The series centers on one cop, John Kennex (played by Karl Uban, of “Star Trek” fame), who’s injured in an attack against the LAPD and spends 17 months in a coma. He wakes up to all kinds of bad news and discovers he’s got a robotic leg to replace the one he lost. As if adjusting to that weren’t hard enough, he’s forced to partner up with a robot, and he hates robots.

What is “Almost Human?” It’s a futuristic buddy-cop vehicle, you might say of this new fall 2013 TV show, as Kennex winds up partnering with Dorian, played by Michael Ealy, a robot whose emotional responses make seem “flawed” to others. Kennex is able to relate to Dorian in a way he can’t with other androids, and as FOX says of this 2013 new fall show, “Almost Human” follows “the week-to-week missions of John and Dorian, as they fight crime across this futuristic landscape, while the mysteries surrounding his attack and the larger mythology of this new world unfold.”

“Almost Human” was screened at Comic-Con 2013, where Entertainment Weekly spoke to attendees and essentially asked the question, “What is ‘Almost Human’—a hit or a flop?” The people EW interviewed seemed to like “Almost Human,” suggesting FOX will generate some big ratings with this addition to its 2013-14 TV schedule. EW writer James Hibberd also enjoyed the pilot.

“There was several inventive moments that took advantage of the futuristic setting, such as a gun that shoots an incapacitating hood onto a kidnap victim and electronic crime scene ‘tape’ that scans for authorized entry,” Hibberd writes, looking ahead to “Almost Human” as a reason to be optimistic about the 2013-14 TV schedule. “More importantly, there were cheers and laughs in the right places, with the chemistry between Uban and Ealy off to a good start.”

