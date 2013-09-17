New Rapper Tyrone Briggs Is Ready For War Like ‘Spartacus’ [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

In today’s musical landscape, a rapper coming in the game on the humble is a rarity. Rapper Tyrone Briggs is one of those rare artists who doesn’t perpetuate an air of arrogance like he’s doing music fans a favor by dropping material. In fact, Tyrone Briggs is a rapper who is hungry and ready to go beast mode on the industry. His first offering is a black-and-white video for the song “Spartacus,” which is the first single off his forthcoming EP “Scattered Thoughts.”

Directed by Beezy Black, the clip finds Briggs taking the audience on a tour of his hood and showing us where he comes from, which is also one of the reasons he seems to be hustling so hard. Because, really, who wants to stay in the hood for the rest of their lives? Not me and certainly not Tyrone Briggs. Judging from some of the lyrics he spits on the Sean Nathaniel-produced track, he won’t be there much longer.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think about him.

