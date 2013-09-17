Young Buck Releases His ‘Rage’ On New Track [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Young Buck is prepping for a comeback as his prison release date begins to approach. The former G-Unit member shares his story on his new track “Rage.” The track features a Marvin Gaye sample and a tell-all concept of his struggle over the past few years. Young Buck will be finishing his 18 month prison sentence on October 1.

Check out the new track and let us know if you’re anticipating Young Buck’s comeback.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

New Rapper Tyrone Briggs Is Ready For War Like ‘Spartacus’ [VIDEO]

Woman Kills Children When She Loses Custody

Kendrick Lamar Leads The Pack With Six Soul Train Awards Nominations

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: