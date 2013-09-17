Pusha T Speaks On Kanye’s Rant At Listening Party + ‘Nosetalgia’ Feat. Kendrick Lamar [NEW MUSIC]

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Believe it or not, Kanye West does not plan his rants ahead of time so just imagine how surprised Pusha T was when Yeezy started throwing subliminals. Pusha admits he was nervous and “almost fainted” when Ye asked him for the mic. He then admits that Kanye has a “braggy attitude” about projects so he understands where the rant is coming from.

Pusha T’s “My Name Is My Name” will be in stores October 8. Check out the audio of Pusha explaining what went through his mind when Kanye made his public service announcement.

Check out the full version of “Nosetalgia” which features Kendrick Lamar below.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

New Rapper Tyrone Briggs Is Ready For War Like ‘Spartacus’ [VIDEO]

Woman Kills Children When She Loses Custody

Young Buck Releases His ‘Rage’ On New Track [NEW MUSIC]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On The Urban Daily: