The Game And Drake Paying For Funeral Costs Of 5 Ohio Kids Who Died In Fire

An Ohio woman, Anna Angel, was working her shift at Burger King when a fire broke out in her home. Inside her house her 5 young children and her boyfriend were trapped and the fire eventually took the lives of them all.

According to TMZ, Game Instagram’d about the tragedy saying,

“I can deal with a lot of things but people losing their children is something that kills me every time.”

The Game, who recently pledged to donate $1 million dollars to people in need as part of his Robin Hood project says,

“I was on the phone with Drake when I read about the woman’s loss and we each agreed to donate $10,000 to help Anna cover the burial costs.”

Drake also discussed the tragedy in Ohio saying,

“What [The Game] is doing will never be forgotten. Honored to be able to help people along side my brother.”

In addition to the $20,000 the rappers are donating, the producers of Game’s TV show, “Marrying the Game” also chipped in an additional $2,500.

Game just helped pay for the burial of a beautiufl little six-year-old girl named Tiana Ricks. Her funeral was to have taken place over the passed weekend. This seems to be a cause he is going to be supporting. And we can not think of a salute big enough to send him for it.

