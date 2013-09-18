Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Discuss Performing With Eazy-E Hologram [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Rappers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony described what it was like to perform with their former mentor in the form of an Eazy-E hologram in a recent DJ Vlad interview. Take a look at what they had to say about the whole situation and how it went down at Rock The Bells 2013 below.

Here’s a look at the performance of the Eazy-E Hologram in case you missed it or were to afraid to watch it before!

We still don’t know about bringing people back who have gone…but we will say this, if you never got to see all of these artists perform together before then at least you will be able say you saw it in some capacity now!

