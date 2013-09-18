Jodeci Back: K-Ci And JoJo Say They’re Just Waiting On DeVante’s Word

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to AllHipHop.com, K-Ci & JoJo say that they’ve been recording new music with Jodeci and that the group never actually split.

Says K-Ci,

“We are not getting back together, simple reason is we never broke up. We have a vault of CDs that we could just put out at any moment. But just like when Jodeci first came out, nobody expected that. And we’re just going to keep it that way, But for now, with the love from Mr. Dalvin and DeVante, they’re pushing me and JoJo. They’re like “do what you gotta do,”

DeVante said;

“I’m going to let y’all know when I’m ready. But y’all continue doing what y’all doing.”

K-Ci continued,

“And actually, we’re in the studio right now. We record new Jodeci material every chance we get. So we’re just waiting on DeVante’s call.”

In the meantime though, K-Ci and JoJo are preparing to release their next album, My Brother’s Keeper.

Upon hearing of this, we wondered how many children are walking around right now as direct results of having parents who were listening to Jodeci…there have to be a lot right? C’mon DeVante…make that call because you guys have been missed from the scene in a serious way!

Let’s take a few minutes to remember some of our favorite Jodeci songs shall we?

Ahh the good ol days when people could actually sing….pick up the phone DeVante!

