Stephon Marbury’s NYC Condo Facing Foreclosure

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It looks like while Stephon Marbury is busy overseas playing basketball, his bills aren’t being taken care of. The former NBA player’s New York City condo is facing foreclosure because he allegedly hasn’t paid the mortgage in three years.

According to legal documents filed by U.S. Bank International, Marbury purchased a condo with two bedroom and two bathrooms for a more than a million dollars back in 2006. Stephon Marbury kept up with the payments until March of 2010 when he began neglecting to pay the mortgage. The bank says the athlete owes $844,035 for the apartment. U.S. Bank International wants a judge to force Stephon Marbury to pay up the full amount of the the balance immediately or have him removed from the home so it can be sold at an auction.

This isn’t thew basketball player’s first time dealing with foreclosure. He lost his mansion in Los Angeles in a foreclosure auction last year when he went to play ball in China.

Stephon Marbury hasn’t commented about the foreclosure situation.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Jaden Smith Encourages Followers To Drop Out: “School Is The Tool To Brainwash The Youth”

Julie Chen Discusses Her Controversial Plastic Surgery On “The Talk” [VIDEO]

Scarface Says Photo From Hospital Was “A Joke” [VIDEO]