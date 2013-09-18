CLOSE
Paula Patton Is Desperately Seeking Love In ‘Baggage Claim’ [VIDEO]

When you’re a hopeless romantic, being unlucky in the relationship department is going to force to you take extreme measures to find love. In the new film “Baggage Claim,” Paula Patton plays a hopeless romantic who hasn’t had the best luck in the love department. She decides she needs to really find a man when she finds out that her younger sister, played by Lauren London, is getting married. Paula ‘s character then goes on a hilarious quest to see if she can rekindle a flame with an ex-lover.

Will she find true love in time for her younger sister’s wedding? Find out when the movie hits theaters on September 27.

