Tray Chaney Raps About ‘Gettin Money’ the Legal Way [VIDEO]

Too many times in hip-hop, the negative side of hustling is glorified for the masses to consume. While rapper Tray Chaney is gives props to the hustlers in his new video called “Getting Money,” he isn’t talking about the hustlers who get their money illegally. Chaney shows love to the people out here grinding to make a positive difference.

Check the video for “Gettin Money” below.

