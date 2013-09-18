Antoine Dodson Is Having A Baby…With A Woman

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

As much as people say you can’t cured from homosexuality, Antoine Dodson seems to be proving them wrong. The once homosexual is about to become a father to a child. yes, you read correctly. The “hide ya wife, hide ya kids” guy is about to have a baby with a woman.

The former YouTube sensation announced his news via his Twitter page. He tweeted, “I just became the happiest man alive!! My beautiful Queen and I are having a baby!!”

This news is a bit shocking because we all know how open Antoine Dodson was about being gay. He was happy to be himself until he decided to join the Hebrew Israelite religion earlier in the year. When he became a Hebrew Israelite, he renounced his homosexuality and told the world he wanted to be married to a woman and have children with her. Well, the baby is on its way. Is a wedding soon to follow?

By the way, we searched for any type of information as to who the mother of the child is and we found nothing.

