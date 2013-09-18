Solange Keeps It Funky Fresh In New Video

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer Solange may not be the most popular member out of the Knowles clan, but she damn sure is the coolest. In her funky video for the track “Lovers In The Parking Lot,” Solange takes it back to her old Houston, Texas stomping grounds.

In the clip, Solange can be seen wearing bright and metallic fashions while dancing in mundane locations like a random hallway, a mall in Houston where her friend Bun B used to hold a job before turning to the mic. Besides the Bun B cameo, you can see producer Mannie Fresh diddy bopping to the track.

“Lovers In The Parking Lot” is lifted off Solange’s EP “True” which is available on iTunes now. She is currently in the studio working on her third album and it will be the first album released on her newly formed label Saint Records.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Eric Roberson Celebrates 10 Years Of Telling Men’s Business

Jodeci Back: K-Ci And JoJo Say They’re Just Waiting On DeVante’s Word

New Rapper Tyrone Briggs Is Ready For War Like ‘Spartacus’ [VIDEO]