NINETY-NOW: Organized Konfusion Reunite On “3-0-Clock”

The lead-single from producer Marco Polo’s forthcoming LP, “PA2: The Director’s Cut,” accomplishes what no one else has been able to pull off in over a decade–reunite Organized Konfusion. Since the duo disbanded in 1997, there has been no new OK material–until now.

“3-0-Clock” features Pharoahe Monch and Prince Po, the duo that made tracks like “Fudge Pudge” and “Stress” underground hip-hop staples, and they are as sharp as ever.

Marco Polo’s forthcoming LP, “PA2: The Director’s Cut” will be released on 11-12-2013 via SoulSpazm Records and features appearances from Talib Kweli, DJ Premier, Posdonous, Masta Ace, Kardinal Offishall, Styles P, Lil Fame, Alchemist, Oh No, MC Eiht, King Tee, Michael Rapport, Large Professor, Inspectah Deck, Rah Digga, Slaine, Ill Bill, Organized Konfusion, Doppelgangaz & many more.

