Terrence Howard Ordered To Stay 300 Yards Away From Ex Until 2016

According to TMZ, Terrence Howard was originally told by the courts that he had to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex-wife whom he allegedly beat like he was auditioning for a remake of “What’s Love Got To Do With It” over the summer.

Today a judge decided that Mr. Howard needed to stay even further away from his ex-wife Michelle Ghent and made her temporary restraining order permanent. The new order requires Howard to stay 300 yards away from Ghent until 2016.

