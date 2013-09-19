Ja Rule Releases New Song: “Fresh Out Da Pen” [AUDIO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

The Rule is back and breaking out the new music on his brand new joint called “Fresh Out Da Pen”. Check it out below!

Definitely different from the Ja of old! So what do you think? Take our poll and have your say! Is this Ja Rule joint a keeper?

