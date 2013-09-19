Ex-Heavyweight Champion Boxer Ken Norton Dies

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

It’s a sad day in boxing. former heavyweight champion Ken Norton died in Las Vegas at 70 years old. His son made the announcement yesterday. The ex-boxer had been dealing with failing health for a long time after suffering a series of strokes. His last days were lived out in a hospice in theLas Vegas area.

Ken Norton is famous for having 2three boxing matches with Muhammad Ali in the 1970s. The first fight Norton had with Ali was the only match he won. not only did Norton win that first fight with Ali, which was not a title fight, Norton broke Ali’s jaw. Muhammad Ali beat norton in the subsequent battles and the last one in 1976 took place at Yankee Stadium.

In 1978, Ken Norton was awarded the WBC heavyweight title when the then-champ Leon Spinks kept dodging a fight with Norton who was the number one contender at the time. However, Norton lost the belt to Larry Holmes a few short months later.

His boxing career started when he was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. In the mid to late sixties, he held the Corps’ boxing championship three times.

Rest in peace Ken Norton.

Source

READ MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

J. Cole Comments On The War On Drugs In New Video

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Discuss Performing With Eazy-E Hologram [VIDEO]

Woman Kills Children When She Loses Custody