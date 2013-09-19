HIV Positive Porn Stars Condemn Industry Health Standards [VIDEO]

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

An investigative spotlight has been placed on the porn industry since a porn actress was discovered to have contracted HIV. Once the actress, Cameron Bay, found out she contracted HIV, she began speaking out against the porn industry. Now that other porn actors have been informed they have the disease, they too are speaking out against the lax health standards and practices within the skin flick business.

Cameron Bay, along with her partner and HIV-positive porn actor Rod Daily, held a press conference in Hollywood. While Daily stayed quiet for the most part, a tearful Bay talked about how shocking it was to find out she had HIV. She recounted a story about her agent calling her and telling her that a news reporter called him to confirm if Bay was indeed HIV positive. Once that call came through, she went and got tested.

Michael Weinstein, President of of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, said that porn actors and people in general should stop taking health advice from porn companies because all of this could have been prevented if condoms were made readily available on set. however, Peter Acworth, the founder of Kink.com, released a statement, “All of our models are informed that they can request a condom at any time, that they can stop a shoot at any time, and that they control the scene. …we take consent and safety seriously.”

Another former porn star who contracted HIV Derrick Burts is calling B.S. and cites the fact the porn industry has had two moratoriums in 2013 and still actors are being infected with the STD. he suggests the porn industry be shut down for a while and get back to business when the health standards and practices are reevaluated.

