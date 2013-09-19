CLOSE
News Anchor Drops 46 Rap References In Sportscast [VIDEO]

Any sports fan that watches recaps on TV knows that reporters are prone to drop a random hip-hop reference or two into their reports. However, one anchor from WHAS in Louisville’s has taken it to a whole other level.

Adam Lefkoe, whoingeniously slipped a bunch of wrestling references into a report earlier this month, went the extra yard and slipped 46 different rap songs, names and lyrics  into his broadcast.

“1, 2, 3 wins now for the Cards. Welcome to the Sunday Sportscast. When Charlie Strong woke up this morning, he knew today was a good day…”

Watch the full clip below. And yes, he did drop the mic at the end!

