Idris Elba Speaks About Baby Deception In GQ

Idris Elba is not alone. While there are plenty of men who are rightfully chastised for abandoning their responsibility as fathers, there are those who are lead to believe they are parents only to find out that is not the case.

Being adored by women around the world, having two movies (“Pacific Rim,” and “Mandela Long Walk To Freedom”) a hit TV series (“Luther”) doesn’t shield Idris from that kind of b.s. In 2011 it was reported that he had a baby boy named Otenga with his ex-girlfriend Desiree Newberry, only to find out that the child was not his. He has been reluctant to speak on the incident, but in the new issue of GQ he opens up about the betrayal.

“You know, the truth is—like, even admitting it, I’ll probably get laughed at for the rest of my life. But it is just tragic, and it happened…But I wasn’t knocked out. I stood right the f*ck back up, and I ain’t aiming to take another punch in the face ever again. Do you understand what I’m saying? It happened to me. I moved on.” In a paradoxical way, he says, it was freeing. “I’ve not been an angel in my life, either—do you know what I’m saying? So to a certain extent, what goes around comes around. But for me in the future, I’m about being comfortable. That’s it.”

He also talked about the impact of his character Stringer Bell from HBO’s “The Wire,” his DJing and working as a doorman early in his life to make ends meet.