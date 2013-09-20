Janelle Monae Addresses Lesbian Rumors

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

In a recent interview with “Sway In The Morning” Janelle Monae was asked about her sexual preference and she had a very diplomatic answer. Check out what the Cover Girl beauty had to say in the video below!

Said Monae,

“Women are amazing and so are guys. There’s nothing wrong with being bisexual, there’s nothing wrong with being lesbian or gay. I am an advocate. I have friends who are in same sex relationships and I feel love has no sexual orientation. Love has no religious belief. Love is the purest and most important thing we can possess for ourselves and for others. I keep my personal life very much to myself. I want everybody to focus on my music. I also don’t want to let anybody down. I want women to still be attracted to me. Go get my album! I want men to still be attracted to me so I have to be political in this. So I can’t really tell yall.”

She could have just as easily said, “Mind ya own bees wax!” or Next question! But instead she took the time to address but yet not address it at the same damb time! True she definitely didn’t answer the question but it feels like she said something! Now friends…THAT is how to answer anything that you don’t really want people to know! Salute to Sway and his crew for trying and Salute to Janelle for not answering! That’s the best non-information info we’ve heard in a while! Shouts to our friends over at DJ’s Doing Work for the story!

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Black NC Man Gets Shot Dead Trying To Get Help From Police After Car Accident [VIDEO]

Rapper DMX: I Got A Big A** D*** And I Like To Show It [VIDEO]