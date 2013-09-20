Mack Wilds ‘New York: A Love Story’ Album [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Allow me to formally introduce you to Mack Wilds–the musically inclined alter ego of acclaimed thespian Tristan Wilds. The Staten Island native, who earned his acting chops on popular HBO show “The Wire,” smoothy transitioned in and out of television and film, now has his sights on positioning his throne at the top of the R&B charts. With his current single “Own It” heating the charts, it doesn’t look like there’s anything in his path that will stop him.

Wilds will make his musical debut with the release of his freshman album “New York: A Love Story,” on September 30th. A 13-track disc that made Wu-Tang’s Method Man proud. As the first signee to Grammy-Nominated producer SalaAM ReMi’s newly launched imprint group, Re Mi Fa/Louder Than Life, through Sony Music, we can’t tell you how great the album is, we just need you to hear it. So, here’s the ultimate exclusive, premiere of “New York: A Love Story.”

Hit that play button…

“New York: A Love Story” Tracklist

1. “Wild Things” feat. Method Man

2. “My Crib”

3. “Henny”

4. “Own It”

5. “MaGic!!!”

6. “Keepin’ It Real”

7. “U Can Cry To Me” feat. Raekwon and Doug E Fresh

8. “NY Love Story”

9. “Don’t Turn Me Down”

10. “Sober Up”

11. “Duck Sauce”

12. “Remember The Time”

13. “The Art of Fallin'”

MUST SEE: Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds Teaches #TeamBeautiful How To Twerk & Get A Date [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

MUST SEE: Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds Tell Black Boys #YourLifeMatters: ‘We’re Amazing, We’re Strong, We’re Kings’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!