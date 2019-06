Lil Wayne Teaches Meek Mill To Skate [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Times are definitely changing out here in these Hip Hop streets! Lil Wayne is apparently teaching rappers a vocation in case rapping doesn’t work out! We kid…sort of! DJ’s Doing Work posted the lesson and it’s quite amusing.

Check out Lil Wayne teaching Meek Mill how to skate in the video below!

Welp! What do you think? Should Meek keep his day job rapping? Yeah we agree! But it was definitely entertaining to watch!

