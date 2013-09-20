Justin Timberlake Drops New Teaser For The 2020 Experience: 2 Of 2

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

Justin Timberlake released the latest teaser for his upcoming album. Check it out in the video below!

So what say you? Are you excited about the new JT project or are you Timberlaked out? Take our poll and have your say!

