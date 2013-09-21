PLAY AUDIO

Chris Paul gives us his hilarious take on the day’s hottest topics.

A burlesque performer named Amazon Ashley says that she is in fact the one who taught Miley Cyrus how to twerk. How in the hell are you going to teach someone with no booty how to twerk? That’s like teaching Oscar Pistorius how to kick-box.

Hurray for social media. The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that liking something on Facebook is protected as freedom of speech. So fellas, when your lady gets mad because you liked some woman’s picture on Facebook just tell her it’s your constitutional right. But remember, it’s also your lady’s constitutional right to bear arms and shoot your ass.

New York Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara is being called the black Tim Tebow because at age 24 Prince is still a virgin. Good for him. And if you watch the Giants game this week Prince is easy to spot on the field, he’s the one with the bulging helmet.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Amazon Ashley Says She Taught Miley Cyrus To Twerk [PHOTOS] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com