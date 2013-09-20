Dwyane Wade’s Ex-Wife Sues Him To Renegotiate Divorce Settlement

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

NBA champion Dwyane Wade‘s ex-wife Siovaughn just won’t go quietly into a normal existence. After a bitter six-year divorce and drawn out custody battle, the former Mrs. Wade is going back to court to challenge the divorce settlement. Siovaughn Funches wants the right to publicly trash her ex-husband’s name.

According to reports, Siovaughn and Dwyane solidified their divorce settlement in July. As part of the agreement, Dwyane would pay Siovaughn a large sum of money in exchange for her to sign a gag order, which would mean she could no longer speak ill of the basketball superstar in public. Now, just two months after the divorce settlement was finalized, Funches is back in court challenging the settlement. She claims she never agreed to several different clauses in the divorce settlement–one of those being the gag order.

Funches wants the judge to void the agreement which would mean the former couple would have to renegotiate the terms of their divorce again. Funches reasons that if Dwyane Wade is allowed to bash her in his book, she should be able to do the same. After all, turnabout is fair play. A judge has yet to rule on Siovaughn Funches’ latest request. Dwyane Wade hasn’t commented about the latest bit of drama brought on by the mother of his children.

