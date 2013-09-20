Justin Timberlake Drops New Track ‘TKO’

Follow @Jonathan_Hailey Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Singer Justin Timberlake is almost ready to release the second half of his hit album “The 20/20 Experience.” Last night, the Tennessee Kid dropped a new song from his upcoming album. The name of the Timbaland-produced track is called “TKO.” Upon first listen, it’s easy to tell this was created at the same time as his more recent works because it sounds almost identical to more than half of “The 20/20 Experience.” Still “TKO” is a song people can party to.

Take a listen below. “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” will be released on September 30.

