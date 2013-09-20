Terrence Howard, Viola Davis Face A Parent’s Worst Nightmare in “Prisoners” [VIDEO]

How far would you go to find your missing child? That’s the dilemma faced by Nancy and Franklin Birch (Viola Davis, Terrence Howard) when their six year old daughter Joy and best friend Anna are abducted on Thanksgiving. Anna’s father, Kelly Dover (Hugh Jackman) a deeply religious survivalist, takes matters into his own hands when he feels Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhall) and the local police department are dragging their feet in tracking down his daughter. Dover kidnaps Alex Jones (Paul Dano), who was brought in for questioning, and resorts to beating and torturing the young man for answers. Nancy and Franklin must decide whether to encourage Dover’s violent behavior and save their child, or turn him in.

With a first-rate cast, a gripping screenplay and excellent cinematography by Roger Deakins (“Skyfall”, “Shawshank Redemption”), “Prisoners” will grab you by the heart and throat from start to finish.

“Prisoners” opens today nationwide.

