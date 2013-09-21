Drake Gets Coy About Relationship With Rihanna On Ellen

Well this is awkward!

Drake stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his third album “Nothing Was The Same.”

Ellen, who is notorious for getting entertainers to come clean about their private lives, was able to get Drake to spill the beans on his relationship with Rihanna…well kinda. In a game of “Are You Dating Her Or Not?” Drake choked up when a photo of the “Pour It Up” singer appeared, saying “we had our moment.”

Take a look at Drake scramble for the words on his relationship with Rihanna, his crush on Kat Dennings and his “outing” with a certain top model.

By Shenequa A. Golding Posted September 21, 2013

