Rapsody F/ DJ Premier, “Kingship” [NEW VIDEO]

Rapsody releases a new video from her “She Got Game” mixtape, “Kingship” featuring the legendary DJ Premier. The double entendres on “Kingship” come good and plenty as Rap continues her stomp through 2013. We tried to tell y’all she was the truth and finally people are starting to listen.

“Word to Preemo, I pray Chicago put down the heat/Uh, Chicago almost put down The Heat…”

Watch this video from Nodfactor.com of Rap and 9th Wonder talking about working with DJ Premier and making “She Got Game.”

