Will.I.Am Countersues Pharrell Over ‘I AM’ Copyright Claims

Will.i.am is refusing to take no as an answer in regards to the lawsuit he filed a few months back against mega producer Pharrell Williams.

Back in June, will.i.am filed a copyright claim along with a cease-and-desist letter ordering that Pharrell stop using “I AM” in his “I AM OTHER” YouTube channel. Will.i.am. claims to have copyrighted the phrase “I AM.”Pharrell responded to the lawsuit by filing a lawsuit against the Black Eyed Pease star to prevent him from blocking the “I AM” YouTube channel.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, will.i.am claims Pharrell is a ‘serial thief’ who steals names and ideas. Will.i.am then went on to list the ideas Pharrell has ‘ripped off,’ including his “Blurred Lines” lawsuit and his attempt at trying to trademark Pink Slime which is similar to Slime which is owned by Mattel.

This is about to get messy…

