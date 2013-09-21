Kordell Stewart Says He’s Not Gay, Disappointed In Porsha

Porsha Stewart’s divorce from her husband Kordell has not stopped the couple from keeping their dislike of each other public. The “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” cast is gearing up for a sixth season of salacious stagecraft and rumors of Porsha “outting” her ex-husband have prompted a pre-emptive response from the former NFL quarterback.

In a statement to StraightFromTheA, Kordell states flatly that he is not homosexual and he is disappointed in Porsha for targeting the gay community:

“I’m very ashamed of my wife for saying something that she knows is not true at all. The rumors have never been true. I’m not gay. It is sad that she would target the homosexual community which often times lacks support to begin with. It is very disappointing that she will do anything and say anything for a minute of so- called fame. She can have that life, I just want to continue to be the best single dad and father that I can for my son.”

If only all it took was a denial to set the record straight on anything, especially in the world of reality television.

