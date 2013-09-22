Pusha T Teases Fans With Album Snippets Of ‘My Name Is My Name’

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Pusha T teases fans with a 12-minute preview of his long awaited solo album “My Name Is My Name.” The highly anticipated album features the likes of Chris Brown, Rick Ross, The Dream, Jeezy, Kelly Rowland, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Kendrick Lamar and Future. “My Name Is My Name” is scheduled for release on October 8.

1. “King Push”

2. “Numbers On The Board”

3. “Sweet Serenade” feat. Chris Brown

4. “Hold On” feat. Rick Ross

5. “Suicide” feat. Ab-Liva

6. “40 Acres” feat. The-Dream

7. “No Regrets” feat. Jeezy and Kevin Cossom

8. “Let Me Love You” feat. Kelly Rowland

9. “Who I Am” feat. 2 Chainz & Big Sean

10. “Nosetalgia” feat. Kendrick Lamar

11. “Pain” feat. Future

12. “S.N.I.T.C.H.” feat. Pharrell

