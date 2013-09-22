Video Girl Sues Tyga After Being Sexually Assaulted In ‘Make It Nasty’ Video

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

When Tyga said he was trying to make it nasty on his hit record, we didn’t know just how nasty the YMCMB rapper planned on making things. After three video vixens stepped forward and filed a suit against Tyga and his label Young Money a few weeks ago, a fourth one followed right along.

Allison Brown filed a suit against the rapper and his label claiming that she was approached about starring in the video for the provocative tune in late 2011. Upon arriving at the shoot, producers provided her without alcohol and failed to verify her age. Brown also claims a man in a yellow rabbit suit groped her while another man groped her breasts.

Brown also claims that she was coerced into dancing topless and reassured that her breasts would be edited- just as the other models were told as well. Brown is suing Tyga and Young Money Entertainment for sexual battery, fraud, and invasion of privacy and infliction of emotional distress.

