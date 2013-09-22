Rihanna Says “Phucket” And Gets Wet In Thailand [PHOTOS]

If feels like when Rihanna goes on vacation we all go on vacation, because the pop star makes sure we all get a nice gander at all of her highlights as they happen via her Instagram page.

The “Disturbia” star’s latest escape was to the island of Phucket (pronounced Poo-ket), located off the of the coast of Thailand, while taking a break from her Diamonds World Tour.

According to Missinfo.TV Ri Ri got into a little trouble for taking a photo with a Slow Loris (pictured above), which is on the protected animals list. We guess some things should stay off of Instagram, but we’re glad she posted these flicks:

