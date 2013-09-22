Gucci Mane Apologizes To Drake And Admits Addiction To Lean

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily

After having a rough last two weeks, Gucci Mane decides to right his wrongs. Guwop found himself back on his recently deactivated Twitter to explain what sparked his Twitter tirade a few weeks ago. The rapper admitted to being addicted to codeine and promethazine. Gucci informed fans that he has been drinking lean for 10 plus years and it has ‘destroyed’ him.

RELATED:

Gucci Mane Tries To Fight Random Mall Shoppers [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane Arrested And Hospitalized In Atlanta: Cussing Out Cops And Erratic Behavior

Where Were Your Boys: Gucci Mane’s Twitter Rants

Over the past two weeks, Gucci Mane has been arrested and dropped from his label.

Check out Guwop’s Twitter apology below.

Woke up the other day out this hospital bed & I'm so embarrassed & ashamed of my behavior that was brought to my attention. (Cont) — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 22, 2013

I just wanna man up right now & take this time to apologize to my family, friends, the industry & most of all my fans. I'm SORRY! (Cont) — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 22, 2013

I've been drinking lean for 10plus years & I must admit it has destroyed me. I wanna be the first rapper to admit (cont) — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 22, 2013

Check out the rest of his confessions after the jump.

1 2Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily: