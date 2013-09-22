Gucci Mane Apologizes To Drake And Admits Addiction To Lean

Follow @briaeffinsimone Follow @TheUrbanDaily
After having a rough last two weeks, Gucci Mane decides to right his wrongs. Guwop found himself back on his recently deactivated Twitter to explain what sparked his Twitter tirade a few weeks ago. The rapper admitted to being addicted to codeine and promethazine. Gucci informed fans that he has been drinking lean for 10 plus years and it has ‘destroyed’ him.
Over the past two weeks, Gucci Mane has been arrested and dropped from his label.
Check out Guwop’s Twitter apology below.
