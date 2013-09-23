NBA Star DeAndre Liggins Charged With Attacking Girlfriend With X-Box

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, NBA star DeAndre Liggins surrendered after being charged with beating his girlfriend and throwing an Xbox at her.

Allegedly Liggins ran into their bedroom, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her out of their bed and punched her 11 to 12 times before hurling an Xbox and a box fan at her head which struck her. He then allegedly held her at bay.

Even more heartbreaking, the fight supposedly went down right in front of their 2-year-old son.

Check him out as he is literally doing the perp walk in the video below.

Liggins has been charged with 7 criminal offenses, including domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping. We will definitely be hearing more about this one so stay tuned.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Black NC Man Gets Shot Dead Trying To Get Help From Police After Car Accident [VIDEO]

Rapper DMX: I Got A Big A** D*** And I Like To Show It [VIDEO]