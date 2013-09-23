Miley Cyrus Falls Apart On Stage

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

According to TMZ, Miley Cyrus broke down crying in Vegas during a weekend performance of “Wrecking Ball” which is a song rumored to be about her break up with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley shook it up on stage during the iHeartRadio Music Festival as was expected however she lost her composure and began crying when she started to sing the song.

Take a look at it below.

Her former fiance is said to have already picked up and moved on with telenovela actress Eiza Gonzales. Liam and Eiza were filmed kissing in Vegas only a few days prior, which is the same city that Miley was singing the song in. Ouch.

