“Big Brother” Star Aaryn Gries Speaks On Her Racist On Air Comments

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

TMZ reports that “Big Brother” contestant Aaryn Gries is finally admitting that she speaks with the voice of a racist. However she insists it doesn’t make her a racist. Wait what?

Gries told TMZ,

“I’ve been making racial jokes for years but had no idea they were offensive because no one had expressed that I was taken that way. I wish someone had warned me before going into the BB house that making these “jokes” on national TV would paint me as a racist. I am not a racist. Sometimes you can say mindless things that will haunt you. Blaming Texas was the biggest mistake I made … I was in defense mode.”

The fact that throwing Texas under the bus is her biggest regret says it all. It shows that she still doesn’t get it if nothing else. She asked Candice where her class was…funny Aaryn we were just wondering the same thing about you.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Black NC Man Gets Shot Dead Trying To Get Help From Police After Car Accident [VIDEO]

Rapper DMX: I Got A Big A** D*** And I Like To Show It [VIDEO]