Chris Brown Asks Why Jay Z Gets A Pass For His Past When He Doesn’t

According to DJ’s Doing Work, Chris Brown had a lot to say in a recent interview with Jet Magazine. He spoke on several topics that have been plaguing him in recent months.

Of the situation between him, Karrueche Tran and Rihanna Breezy says,

“Relationships are the most difficult part. That’s why I was honest with those two girls and I put out that video. My ex and I broke up because of the “situation” and she had moved on. I fell in love with another girl. Then my ex came back, so it was like, What is a man to do? I told them both the truth. I didn’t do the sucker role.”

Regarding his anger problems says Brown,

“You have to go through the struggle before you can get to the good part. I don’t try to lash out at people, or be as mad or impulsive as I used to be. I got to the point where it’s only so much you can take from the master, you feel me? I’ve taken my fair share of lashings.”

In discussing how he feels he is portrayed by the media Chris said,

“The media is full of yellow journalism. A lot of things I say, they will flip it. Instead of them getting off on all the positive stuff that I do, they will bring out the negative and draw out that story.”

However, one of the most interesting things Brown covered was his thought process about Jay Z and how Hov gets a pass for his transgressions from his younger years. Says Brown,

“No disrespect, because I’m a fan, but nobody brings up the fact that Jay Z stabbed somebody and sold drugs. He gets a pass.”

Somehow we think of all the things Chris had to tell Jet….that last one may end up being the one he regrets saying the most! He might as well start writing that please forgive me song right now!

