G-Dep On Murder Confession: It Didn’t Feel Right To Be Happy [VIDEO]

Rapper G-Dep is currently behind bars since he confessed to a murder he committed in the early 90s. Considering G-Dep confessed to the crime years after he committed it, we already knew he felt some type of remorse for the crime. Recently, we got to learn exactly how remorseful the former Bad Boy recording artist is.

In a interview with Deborah Roberts of “Nightline,” G-Dep was asked how he came to confess to the murder years after. The “Let’s Get It” rapper said it was his conscience. Dep explained, “It didn’t feel right to be happy.” G-Dep also talked about the effects of PCP has had on his life. None of the effects have been positive and he hopes people will look at his situation and use it as a reason to stay away from drugs.

Take a look at the interview below.

